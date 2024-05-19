Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $4.51 on Friday, hitting $812.22. 394,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $792.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $778.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

