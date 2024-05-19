HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,414,735 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of HP worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

HP Price Performance

HPQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. 4,618,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

