iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.05. 1,321,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,035. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.