PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.5 million-$81.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.0 million. PROS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PROS Price Performance

PRO stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. PROS has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PROS from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRO

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $215,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,347,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.