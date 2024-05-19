Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Shares Sold by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. reduced its position in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,234 shares during the period. Ocuphire Pharma accounts for about 1.3% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Ocuphire Pharma were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 75.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OCUP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 114,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,803. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ocuphire Pharma ( NASDAQ:OCUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). Ocuphire Pharma had a negative net margin of 59.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OCUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ocuphire Pharma from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Ocuphire Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Ocuphire Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on OCUP

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocuphire Pharma

In other news, CEO George Magrath bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $74,100 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ocuphire Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.