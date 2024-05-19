Summit X LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.6 %

GLD stock traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $223.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,481,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

