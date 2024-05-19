Summit X LLC Sells 309 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit X LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.87. 1,087,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,777. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $248.82 and a 12 month high of $345.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

