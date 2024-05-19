Richmond Brothers Inc. Raises Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 188.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,697 shares during the period. Heron Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.9% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned about 0.20% of Heron Therapeutics worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 696,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 291,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

