Ergo Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $95.31 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00001910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $95.31 million and $695,240.24 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,280.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.00733134 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.00124474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00041804 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00070832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00203186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00097932 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,314,613 coins and its circulating supply is 75,315,234 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.