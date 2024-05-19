Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,000 Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Valaris makes up approximately 1.6% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of Valaris as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Valaris by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 34.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Trading Up 0.1 %

VAL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.60. 700,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,946. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $55.53 and a 52-week high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAL. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valaris

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.