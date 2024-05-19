Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 18.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 56,468 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,296.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 207,634 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $2,742,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BSM traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $16.23. 599,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.91. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,277.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 320,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,144.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

