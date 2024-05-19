Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333,120 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $248,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 8,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $209.97. 1,119,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,507. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.47 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

