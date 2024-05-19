Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $22.77 Million Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 819,447 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.11% of Equity Commonwealth worth $22,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 50.8% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,999,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,316 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at $12,689,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 29.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,562,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 359,975 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at $5,608,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 33.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,147,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 289,932 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EQC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 903,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth Profile

In other news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

