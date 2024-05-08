Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $178.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $147.01 and a 12 month high of $230.77.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter worth about $128,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

