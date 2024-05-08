Forrester Research, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million.
Shares of FORR stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $370.93 million, a P/E ratio of 637.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94.
In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
