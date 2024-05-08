Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

BGFV opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $196.35 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $79,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

