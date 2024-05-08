StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.40.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 150.43%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.