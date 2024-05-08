Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.73. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $73.12 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,766,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 182.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after buying an additional 216,818 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

