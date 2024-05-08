LINKBANCORP, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for LINKBANCORP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.
LINKBANCORP Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LNKB opened at $6.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $235.29 million, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.62. LINKBANCORP has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.38%.
About LINKBANCORP
LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
See Also
