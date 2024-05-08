Analysts Offer Predictions for Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.68 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.22.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$49.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$946.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$47.07 and a 12 month high of C$64.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

