Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Olaplex in a research note issued on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.92. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $71,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

