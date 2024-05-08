StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $25.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

