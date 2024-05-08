B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herbalife in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Herbalife’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife’s FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLF. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $10.06 on Monday. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife during the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 115,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,778. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

