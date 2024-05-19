Chainbing (CBG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27,191.33

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $75.05 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

