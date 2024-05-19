JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $104.70

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.70 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 108.37 ($1.36). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 107.80 ($1.35), with a volume of 1,555,730 shares traded.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5,390.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.71.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

