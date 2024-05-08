Mastercard Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.71. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.27.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $453.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.23. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,552,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 872,088 shares of company stock valued at $395,452,118. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

