Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $409.69

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 409.69 ($5.15) and traded as high as GBX 419 ($5.26). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 419 ($5.26), with a volume of 129,164 shares traded.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 409.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 413.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.75 million, a PE ratio of -558.67 and a beta of 1.03.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,400.00%.
Insider Activity at Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller
About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
