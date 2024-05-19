Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $409.69

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 409.69 ($5.15) and traded as high as GBX 419 ($5.26). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 419 ($5.26), with a volume of 129,164 shares traded.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 409.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 413.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.75 million, a PE ratio of -558.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller alerts:

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,400.00%.

Insider Activity at Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

In other Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller news, insider Mike Prentis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £16,440 ($20,648.08). 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.