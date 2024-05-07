Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells 798 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $29,629.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,816,830.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, William Banyai sold 327 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $10,705.98.

Shares of TWST traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.13. 1,808,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,886. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 778,944 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,881,000 after purchasing an additional 427,274 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,956,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $10,766,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

