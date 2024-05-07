Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.26

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 267307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market cap of C$64.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Company Profile

In other news, insider Breakaway Strategic Resources Segregated Portfolio sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

