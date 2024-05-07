Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $85.00

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.07), with a volume of 40941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.07).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.85 million, a PE ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

