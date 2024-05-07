Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.92 ($0.01), with a volume of 2482551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Europa Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of £8.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Will Holland bought 525,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,254.56 ($6,601.21). Corporate insiders own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

