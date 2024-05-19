Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,186 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 2.8% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $60,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares during the last quarter. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,774,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,174 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,960,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,475,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. HSBC dropped their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.52. 1,150,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,860. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.19. The firm has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

