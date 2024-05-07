SDI Group (LON:SDI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.80

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.80 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 53.25 ($0.67), with a volume of 190465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.67).

SDI Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.92. The stock has a market cap of £55.20 million, a PE ratio of 2,657.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at SDI Group

In other SDI Group news, insider Stephen Brown bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940 ($12,487.44). 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

