Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Hamel Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.4% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.5% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 144,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. ESG Planning boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.2% in the third quarter. ESG Planning now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,281,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,899. The company has a market capitalization of $332.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.