Arjuna Capital Acquires 285 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,089,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $1,707,251.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at $71,901,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $1,707,251.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at $71,901,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.48, for a total value of $4,817,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,854,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,273. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $434.12. 931,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.37. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.87 and a 12-month high of $442.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

