Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,513. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $339.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

