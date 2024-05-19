Hamel Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

MCD traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,655. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.