Arjuna Capital Grows Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.57 on Friday, reaching $445.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.01 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

