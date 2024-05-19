Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 2.7% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.60. The company had a trading volume of 961,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,778. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.