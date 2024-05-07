Petards Group (LON:PEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.46

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.46 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.82 ($0.10), with a volume of 6556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.10).

Petards Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.77.

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

