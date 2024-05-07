NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $317.90

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 317.90 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 316.45 ($3.98), with a volume of 58606922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.83).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 325 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Peel Hunt began coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.15) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.39) to GBX 290 ($3.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 309.38 ($3.89).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NWG

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 267.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,617.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($605.24). Company insiders own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.