M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $201.00

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 201 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.48), with a volume of 87866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.50 ($2.46).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

M&C Saatchi Price Performance

M&C Saatchi Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,583.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from M&C Saatchi’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. M&C Saatchi’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Insider Activity at M&C Saatchi

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Christopher Paul Sweetland purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($46,231.16). 28.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

