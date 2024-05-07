Afentra (LON:AET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.52

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.52 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.60 ($0.64), with a volume of 867305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.20 ($0.63).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,260.35 and a beta of 0.12.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

