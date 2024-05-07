Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,883 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,994.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 112,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VUG traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $343.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.44 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

