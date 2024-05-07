Lincoln National Corp Sells 141 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,712,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.80. 2,055,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $447.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.66 and a 200 day moving average of $376.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.