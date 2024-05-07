Lincoln National Corp Purchases 215,640 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 112.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,640 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $22,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,597,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,286. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

