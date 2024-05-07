Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 3.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.46% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $168,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,939,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.94. 1,511,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,827. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

