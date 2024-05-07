Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Holdings Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,468 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,340,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 102,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.64. 1,532,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,169. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.