Lincoln National Corp Has $16.52 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,024. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

