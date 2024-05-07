Lincoln National Corp Buys 14,557 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 2.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 30.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of PFEB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.19. 41,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

